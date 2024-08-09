Former ZANU-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa didn’t go to war nor did he fired a gun.

Kasukuwere says Mutsvangwa is a lunatic.

This one is deranged! He can’t stand still and conduct a proper interview.

“If useless was man. He never fired a gun during the war, pretending to be sick throughout the struggle. Lunatic,” he posted on his X handle.

Apparently, Kasukuwere has urged President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa not to call himself a constitutionalist saying he took over power through illegal means.

“Vindicated ! In his disloyalty, he wanted us to support his cause.

“Now they see what we STOOD for as they attacked the constitutionality of the party.

“You can’t be a constitutionalist if you acquire power illegally,” he says.

His comments comes after President Mnangagwa described himself as a lawyer and constitutionalist who respects the country’s Supreme Law.

Mnangagwa made these sentiments during a ZANU PF Youths meeting at the party’s headquarters in the capital yesterday.

“Besides being a soldier, I am a trained lawyer, I am a constitutionalist.

“I want our party, our leadership, our people to be constitutionalists.

“We must abide by the provisions of our Constitution. Kana nguva yekuti uyende yakwana enda,” he said.

Apparently, as seen by analysts President Mnangagwa would have succumbed to pressure, as indications have been pointing that he wanted a third term.

Zwnews