A press conference is currently underway at the ruling Zanu PF headquarters in Harare as party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa addresses media on burning internal political issues and the environment.

The presser comes at the time war veterans factions are calling for the resignation of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

They are accusing him of presiding over a failed nation, corruption, nepotism among others.

Meanwhile, leading the calls is Blessed Geza whom the Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched a manhunt on.

Stay tuned for more details from the press conference…