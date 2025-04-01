Amidst reports that ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa fled the country, he is currently addressing a press conference at the party Headquarters in the capital.

Following yesterday’s protests in the Harare CBD, Mutsvangwa said there was total peace in the country and it was those on social media who were talking about the demise of the second republic and the removal of President Mnangagwa.

“People want confidence in a leader before they follow him, then Geza expected people to follow him, maybe it is those behind him who gave him courage, you cannot just wake up thinking you can change a government in Africa, things and systems have changed.

“The Tendai Bitis and @Hon_Kasukuwere who were behind

@BlessedGeza are no longer connected to America, Washington has changed.

“We thank Trump for closing his aid to Africa, it meant good to Africa, America has closed offices of mischief and mayhem,” he said.