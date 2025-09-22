ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has called for a press conference amid reports that he is going to attack Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Renowned political commentator who is believed to be linked to ZANU PF insiders has since warned Mutsvangwa not to attack Chiwenga.

“Christopher Hatikure Mutsvangwa has called for a press conference, which he is going to use to attack Gen Chiwenga following recent politburo & central committee meetings.

“Haiture will also repeat his usually nonsense of highlighting ED’s “achievements” while attacking Chiwenga.

“My sincere advice to Christopher Hatikure Mutsvangwa is that leave Gen Chiwenga out of your presser & concentrate on your usual takarwa hondo, global capital & manhize nonsense,” he says.

Mutsvangwa’s press conference comes at the time there is fierce infighting within the ruling party over succession issues.

It is reported that Vice President Chiwenga confronted President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in the Central Committee meeting over matters to do with corruption.

Zwnews