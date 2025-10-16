The media has been invited to a Press Conference being addressed by the Secretary for Information and Publicity and Party Spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa his morning.

The presser is being held at the ZANU-PF Headquarters.

The presser comes at the time there is a bare hands fight between President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

President Mnangagwa recently threw the kitchen sink at Vice-President Chiwenga, who is challenging him for power, accusing him of treasonous acts and warning him against a coup as he hit back during a tense Zanu PF politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, unleashing a blood-and-thunder attack on him through legal affairs secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi.

This comes as the deadly succession battle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga reaches a watershed and crescendo amid the ongoing Zanu PF annual conference in Mutare where a major decision will be taken to extend the President’s rule beyond his 2028 second term constitutional limit to 2030, or further.

That will effectively slam the door on Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions – at least for now.

Proceedings on the crucial Mutare conference effectively started yesterday with the politburo meeting in Harare where there was a fierce response to Chiwenga’s recent sensational document to the Zanu PF presidium on September 17, first published in full by The NewsHawks.

Ziyambi – at Mnangagwa’s behest – made a scathing presentation to the politburo attacking Chiwenga for his damning document tackling Mnangagwa’s 2030 political agenda – which has echoes of a third term – and the current industrial scale corruption in Zimbabwe, saying his report constituted “treasonous acts” and warning a coup will not be tolerated.

Ironically, Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were at the forefront of a coup in November 2017 when they ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa first came to power in 2017 through that coup with Chiwenga acting as the putsch midwife.

In a document first obtained by The NewsHawks – as usual, Ziyambi told the politburo during a presentation yesterday:

“In light of the foregoing, the document is fundamentally flawed, and its averments lack merit.

It is my considered opinion that the document should be disregarded due to its material shortcomings and lack of appreciation of Party procedures and the national Constitution.

At its core, the document advocates for the unlawful removal of a constitutionally elected President, which is palpably treasonous.

The document not only undermines the President but also the economy and individuals who work hard to support the Party.

One wonders whether the placement under sanctions of some of these individuals was not a result of such reckless utterances.

Such reckless utterances have cost our economy, His Excellency’s goodwill in the international fora, and individuals who have been unduly placed under sanctions, and in the end, no investor would want to invest in our country.

What is equally troubling is how such a document found its way into the hands of hostile media houses across the country. The circumstances under which the author obtained access to the documents, now in the public domain, remain highly questionable and amount to a violation of the Official Secrets Act.

The presentation bears a striking resemblance to the narratives perpetuated by Geza, Western media and all our detractors bent on undermining our sovereignty and constitutional order.

Whilst the author castigates certain individuals, he has never castigated Geza, a rebel who was expelled from the Party and is bent on inciting chaos in the country. The Party remains committed to fostering an environment where constructive criticism and dissenting views are valued, but such views must be presented in a manner that is respectful, factually accurate, and in good faith.

The author of the document does not understand the tenets of democracy and the difference between civilian and military conduct, which prompts a reorientation course at the Chitepo School of Ideology for the whole Politburo and Central Committee, on the Supremacy of the Party and basic tenets of democracy.

The document’s intention is suspect, and its allegations are baseless and devoid of evidence. We are compelled to re-emphasise that any attempt to stage a coup, whether through treacherous acts, misrepresentation of facts, violation of others’ privacy, incitement of violence and despondency, or willful blindness to positive development, is a grave offence that undermines the stability and unity of our nation and should be liable to immediate censure.”

-NewsHawks