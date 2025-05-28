ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has impliedly urged the military to remove President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

Speaking during a press conference at the ruling party headquarters yesterday Mutsvangwa said when a leader starts gravitating towards creating a dynasty he has to be removed by the military.

He added that for that reason and for trying to restructure the military the late former President Robert Mugabe was toppled.

“…Mugabe was removed after he tried to restructure the military.

“… Mugabe had become a dynastic pretender, no longer serving the revolution,” said Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, according to analysts Mutsvangwa was indirectly addressing President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is said to be making moves to restructure the military and create a dynasty.

LyneStactia says:

“Manhize is sending a signal that the military must step in and stop the Mafidi Dynasty and Precabe Farm shenanigans the same way they stopped RGM Dynasty!”

Mapipi @mapipimakuru replying to LynneStactia said:

“Mutsvangwa akarova imbwa akaviga mupinyi kkkkkk. Who is trying to create a family dynasty? Who’s wife is ruling from behind the scenes?

“Who is going against the constitution by seeking a third term? Who finishing the army Generals?

“Who is personalising the struggle, Mutsvangwa anopenga zvake but he knows what he is talking about. Those who have been waiting for tge signal, this is it.”

Enrique De Eissenbauer

“It’s a cryptic message which is binded in secrecy alas Chris is highlighting something here and if we have a sixth sense we can infer into his statement!

“That’s a good answer he is relaying there ..it’s politics and he is awkwardly telling us that a Dynasty should be dealt with.”

Nighthawk @jaymo263:

“Says Mugabe wanted to re-organize the Army yet ED has re-organized the army. He has done the unprecedented act of controlling postings/assignments of ranks as low as Major through his son who is now the defacto defence chief.”

Kudzai Saruwaka weighs in: “Mutsvangwa talking about Revolution.”

