ZANUPF Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion Energy Mutodi has responded after being dismissed from the committee.

Mutodi was dismissed with immediate effect from chairing the committee by the ZANUPF controlled Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

This is according to a letter signed by the ZANUPF Speaker of the Parliament and Chairperson, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Mutodi’s removal follows his public criticism of corruption within the government, where he explicitly named the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, George Guvamatanga.

Guvamatanga was recently labeled as one of Zviganandas by war veteran Blessed Geza. Zviganandas are said to be corrupt officials who are undermining the country’s economy, according to vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

According to critics his dismissal underscored how speaking out against corruption within ZANUPF remains a political taboo that can swiftly end a parliamentary career.

Apparently, in a message he posted on his X handle accompanying his letter of dismissal, Mutodi said:

“A life of suffering; Mwari vanoziva havo.”