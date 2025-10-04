Officially, President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has taken his oath as the seventh President of the Republic of Malawi, Malawi Government has confirmed in a statement.

The ceremony is been presided over by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda at Kamuzu Stadium.

Mutharika previously served as Malawi’s fifth President before a five-year hiatus, during which the country was governed by outgoing President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, marking his return to the nation’s highest office following the 2025 elections.

During the oath-taking, Mutharika pledged: “I, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, solemnly swear to faithfully perform the functions of the high office of President, defend the Constitution, and serve Malawi without fear or favor.”

The oath-taking officially signifies the transition of the presidency from Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, marking a historic moment in Malawi’s democratic journey and peaceful transfer of power.

Meanwhile, there has been reports that Chakwera was barred from attending the event.