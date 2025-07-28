Bret Kudzai Muteedzi emerged the winner, outplaying a field of 60 participants in the inaugural draft competition held at Chinyausunzi Beer Hall in Sakubva, Mutare on Saturday.

The event was bankrolled by Delta Beverages through their Eagle Lager brand.

In second position was Kudzai Tiyayi while Rodgers Chikono came out third.

Abel Tizauone and Clifford Tsamba were fourth and fifth, respectively.

In a statement, organisers of the event wrote: “The inaugural Draft (Tsoro) tournament was a resounding success, with 60 participants registering. The event showcased the sport’s potential, and attendees expressed enthusiasm and commitment for the sport.

“Eagle Lager is all about celebrating the land and having Mutare’s Lameck Mutero for entertainment is the brand celebrating Sungura music. The positive response to the tournament suggests a strong foundation for future events, indicating potential for continued growth and engagements.”

The Herald