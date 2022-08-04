Seating in Mutare, High Court Judge Justice Muzenda has given Mutasa Rural District Council 60 days to supply adequate, constant, clean & potable water to Penhalonga residents as provided for in terms of Section 77 of the Constitution.

Representing the residents, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

resorted to litigation after Mutasa Rural District Council stopped providing residents with constant & uninterrupted water supply without notice.

The local clinic & some schools were not spared from the water shortages with students at Tsvingwe Primary & Tsvingwe High School being requested to bring their own water for use at school.

At the local clinic, expecting mothers & patients were also requested to

bring their own water thereby exposing the community to diseases.

