Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Mutare Ward 4 Councillor Edison Kalulu has donated food stuffs and US$80 to a party member allegedly assaulted and injured whilst doing door to door campaigns.

Amos Madzitire received the donation last week. Kalulu told Chipinge Times that he mobilised the donation with assistance from residents. He said suspected Zanu PF supporters in Sakubva attacked Madzitire.

“Today is a big day for us as CCC members. We have demonstrated an act of unwavering support towards our party members amid Zanu PF’s organised violence and intimidation. We have exhibited a sense of unity by donating cash and groceries to Madzitire, who suffered a broken hand while doing door to door campaigns,” said Kalulu.

Madzitire expressed gratitude over the donation.

“I am elated that my councillors (Kalulu and Ticheanzana Maita of Ward 3) have joined other residents in mobilising groceries and cash for me to meet my medical expenses. I was assaulted by Zanu PF members while doing door to door campaigns in Mundembe area and I suffered a broken arm. The injury, however, has not deterred me from being a change champion and I would like to thank Sakubva residents for their kind gesture towards me,” said Madzitire.

mirror