Mutambara refutes endorsing Mnangagwa, Says ED is illegitimate

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an illegitimate leader contrary to claims that he had endorsed him for winning the July 30 harmonised elections.

He said while he was an illegitimate leader, it was a bit tricky for the opposition to prove otherwise as Mnangagwa enjoyed regional as well as continental support.

Mutambara was quoted earlier this week by state media allegedly trashing opposition MDC-Alliance’s talk of another “Government of National Unity” (GNU), saying President Mnangagwa is the legitimate leader of the country following last July’s elections.

Prof Mutambara was also quoted saying President Mnangagwa enjoyed the support of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU), leaving the opposition marooned in its quest to negotiate power after losing elections in which the ruling party got more than two-thirds majority of parliamentary representation.

However, Mutambara took to his social media platform to deny the state media report which labels as not only false but a political gimmick to tarnish his image.

“You know what you are writing is not correct. There is spin by The Herald. I did not say ED is legitimate. I said it is difficult to operationalise the challenge to his illegitimacy and l explained why this is the case,” he said.