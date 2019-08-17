Musina car dealer gunned down by robbers

Prominent Pakistani car seller who is based in Musina, South Africa, Razzaq Hafiz (30) who was working as a salesman at Tokyo Motors was shot dead by robbers on Tuesday morning.

Tokyo Motors just across Limpopo River is popular with Zimbabwean car importers.

Hafiz was shot dead after robbers who were stealing from a parked car at Diamonds Flat realised that the deceased had spotted them. Hafiz was shot as he was starting on his way to work.

Hafiz’s friend who declined to be named confirmed the tragic accident to The Mirror. Efforts to get a comment from Musina Police were fruitless.

The robbers allegedly approached him and instructed him to lie down and they shot him on the chest. He was taken to Musina Hospital by his friends and died two hours after admission after doctors failed to remove the bullet from his chest.

His body will be taken to Pakistan for burial, said the source.

Diamond flats is where most car sales employees reside.

