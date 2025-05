Musician Chipo Muchegwa was left shaken and immobile following a robbery incident which took place over the weekend.

Muchegwa said she was still trying to come to terms with the incident, during which she lost her wheelchair charger.

In other news, veteran sungura musician Taruvinga Manjokota has expressed frustration over what he describes as a lack of recognition in the music industry.

Manjokota popularly known as Sugar Sugar said this is despite a career spanning nearly 30 years.