A MUSHIKASHIKA driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a passenger in his car in Stoneridge in April last year.

Owen Muzondo raped his 25-year-old passenger at gunpoint, and drove off leaving her at the scene.

When the woman found out that she was pregnant, she informed Owen, who repeatedly threatened to kill her.

She then divulged the rape to her friend who advised her to remain silent.

She went to her rural home in Rushinga, fearing her mother might notice the pregnancy, and gave birth there.

When she returned to Harare, she met Owen, who then proposed to marry her, but she turned him down.

They both went to the Registrar General’s Office and obtained a birth certificate for the child.

In June this year, Owen texted the woman threatening to kill her for refusing to stay with him as his wife.

She then reported him to the police and he was arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and urged people to avoid boarding mushikashikas.

“Complainant boarded the accused’s mushikashika from Charter Road in Harare CBD to DDF area of Southlea Park.

“Other passengers disembarked along the way and by the time they reached DDF, the complainant was the only passenger left in the vehicle.

“The accused person stopped the vehicle and produced a pistol and wiped it before placing it under the driver’s seat and raped her.

“Complainant screamed for help, but the accused commanded her to keep quiet and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter,” said Insp Chakanza.

