The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu says the central bank will not grab remittances forex from recipient and exchange with the local currency.

Mushayavanhu’s sentiments comes after a video of the central bank’s deputy director William Mamhimanzi went rounds in which he said the government is looking at ways to grab the forex.

However, in a statement Mushayavanhu said that is not the correct position.