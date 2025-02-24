The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Trymore Tore (37) in connection with three cases of murder which occurred at Mubairacheni Village, Hurungwe on 16/02/25.

The suspect was arrested on 23/02/25 whilst hiding in a bush near his homestead at Mubairacheni Village.

Upon arrest, the suspect withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed himself several times on the chest and neck.

This was supposedly an attempt to kill himself in order to avoid arrest.

The okapi knife was recovered and the suspect is currently admitted at Karoi District Hospital under Police guard.

Meanwhile, ZRP says with reference to the fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 13/02/24 at the 262 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, Lutumba the death toll has risen to 28.

In an update just released, the police said the figure rose after two more victims, a man and woman, who are yet to be identified died.

Zwnews