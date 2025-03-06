A loyal ZANU PF foot-soldier C H Mukungunugwa says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa owes the country an apology for not being President earlier.

He says had Mnangagwa assumed office sooner Zimbabwe might have transformed into the Dubai of Africa, a thriving nation every African aspires to call Zimbabwe home.

“President Mnangagwa owes Zimbabweans an apology for delaying his leadership.

Meanwhile, while this Murakashi believes Mnangagwa is a good leader, other ZANU PF senior members say he has failed the nation.

The war veterans have come clear on the matter, demanding his immediate resignation.

President Mnangagwa is being accused of promoting or participating in corruption at the expense of the nation.

Recently, vice president Constantino Chiwenga bemoaned rampant corruption in the country saying it is now a national security threat.

Recently C.H Mukungunugwa, received a brand-new Mercedes Benz C200 from controversial businessman and ruling party supporter Wicknell Chivayo.

The gesture has raised eyebrows, as Chivayo, known for his close ties to the ruling party, shared the news on his social media platform, X.

“I want to appreciate a committed ZANU PF cadre and information strategist Mr. C. H. MUKUNGUNUGWA, for his remarkable dedication to the party,” Chivayo wrote. “His unwavering efforts in publicizing ZANU PF activities and ensuring the nation remains informed about key developments in the ruling party have been truly outstanding.”

Chivayo, a controversial businessman associated with Zanu PF, has previously faced scrutiny over his wealth and business dealings.

This gesture reignited questions about the sources of his fortune, particularly his penchant for rewarding loyal party members.

The gift to Mukungunugwa, often referred to as a “bootlicker” due to his strong public support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has sparked debate on social media, with critics questioning whether such acts of generosity are a way to further cement loyalty within the party ranks.

Chivayo’s distribution of cars to Zanu PF loyalists has become a point of contention, fueling further speculation about his influence within the party and the nature of his business operations.

As the debate over his wealth continues, his latest gesture adds fuel to the ongoing conversation about the intersection of business, politics, and loyalty in Zimbabwe.