A ZANU PF online foot soldier Cindy Soko has accused former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa of converting money meant for his bulletproof car so some other uses.

Soko says at the time President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is building the country, Chamisa is busy building his empire.

“While President ED Mnangagwa builds our country brick by brick, Nelson Chamisa steals from the poor to build his global real estate empire.

“Ndiko kwakaenda mari yemota uku muchingonzi Godisinit,” she says.

Meanwhile, Soko has come under fire for allegedly stealing an picture of a meal from the internet and lie that it is food served at Parirenyatwa Group Hospitals.

This comes after a picture of junk food trended on social media showing type of meals workers and patients are being served.

Zwnews