President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today celebrate his birthday under the banner of

Munhumutapa Day – which has monarchical echoes – as he tries to institutionalise and immortalise himself amid efforts to extend his imperial rule beyond his second term.

Munhumutapa Day represents Mnangagwa’s birthday, which is a personal celebration now being turned into a national event.

The late former president Robert Mugabe’s birthday – 21 February – was also turned into a national issue, 21st February Movement and National Youth Day.

Mnangagwa is following on Mugabe’s footsteps on that, and represents continuity and not change from the failed past.

This comes as Mnangagwa has been posturing as a modern-day Munhumutapa monarch, equating himself to the 16th century Shona Mutapa kings.

While Mnangagwa claims he does not want to stay in power beyond his 2028 constitutional second term limit because he is a “constitutionalist” – ironically he initially came to power through a coup – his political allies are vigorously pushing to extend his rule to 2030 at the upcoming Zanu PF conference from 13-18 October in Mutare.

To fulfill his political agenda and ambitions to be treated like a king, Mnangagwa will herd Zimbabweans to Zvishavane in his Midlands home province for the first anniversary of the controversial Munhumutapa Day proclaimed at his birthday party at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo last year.

The state-controlled Herald, which reflects official policy, describes as “a national event that has become a symbol of unity, pride and collective support for President Mnangagwa’s leadership”.

The launching of Munhumutapa Day at Great Zimbabwe at Mnangagwa’s birthday was highly symbolic as that associated the event with the Mutapa Empire’s citadel of power and the attendant historical background.

However, Munhumutapa Day – Mnangagwa’s birthday party – is in reality not a national event, but a personal celebration on which public resources are mobilised, deployed and abused without any benefit to the people.

The Herald reports:

“The commemorations, taking place in Zvishavane, coincide with the President’s 83rd birthday and will see more than 30 000 people, particularly youths, converging to celebrate the progress made under the Second Republic.

The event, hosted on a rotational basis across provinces, was first held in Masvingo last year.”

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said “the day was not only a celebration of history, but also of President Mnangagwa as a statesman and visionary”.

“We are celebrating the life of a statesman, a visionary, a man of the people, who has dedicated his life to the freedom and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe,” Muswere said told The Herald.

“He is not only a leader who is committed to an upper middle-income society by 2030 and future success for Zimbabwe, but a champion for global peace and security. A President who wants the best for everyone.”

The Herald proceeds:

“Munhumutapa Day symbolises the link between the precolonial greatness of the Mutapa Empire and the modern development drive that has seen Zimbabwe achieve unprecedented milestones in infrastructure, food security and empowerment projects.

It has become a unifying moment for citizens to reflect on progress while reaffirming their commitment to the national vision of attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030.”

But in reality, Mnangagwa is not even linked to the illustrious 16th century Munhumutapa kings by lineage.

There is also a huge difference between the highly prosperous Mutapa Empire and the current bankrupt and impoverished Zimbabwe which Mnangagwa presides over.

For Mnangagwa, Munhumutapa Day is about his own imperial ambitions, political mobilisation and personal rule.

Even The Herald partly acknowledges it is a political event for partisan mobilisation.

“Munhumutapa Day has quickly established itself as more than a calendar event — it is now a platform where Zimbabweans rally behind their leader, reaffirm their heritage, and chart a collective path toward prosperity,” the official mouths said.

“The President has become a symbol of national unity and pride and has played a key role in the transformation of Zimbabwe’s development.

As a towering figure on the country’s political landscape, President Mnangagwa promises to reshape the nation’s future.

As President Mnangagwa joins the multitudes in Zvishavane, the occasion is expected to serve both as a celebration of his life and leadership, and as a renewed call for unity, patriotism and collective responsibility in building the Zimbabwe envisaged.”

Munhumutapa Day has been widely criticised for being a ploy to lionise and project Mnangagwa like a monarch to justify his bid to cling to power.

Newshawks