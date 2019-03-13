Mum tries to heal dump daughter (4), Kills her with herbal concoction

A Bulawayo woman recently killed her four-year-old dump daughter after giving her a herbal concoction meant to help her gain speech.

Mrs Lindiwe Ncube of Mzilikazi suburb(mother to the deceased) allegedly got the traditional medicine from a woman from Makokoba suburb, Ms Senzeni Jiyane (59), popularly known as Gogo Majiyane, who specialises in children’s illnesses.

The Chronicle heard that the toddler complained of severe stomach pains after taking the medicine on Friday.

She was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where she passed away a few hours after admission.

The father of the girl, Mr Mbuso Ncube, reported his wife to the police leading to her arrest and that of the traditional healer who supplied the medicine.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident: