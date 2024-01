Multichoice, the mother company of Digital Satellite Tv (DStv) has announced decision to remove Emmanuel TV from its platform on January 17 2024.

The popular religious TV station on DSTV channel 390 was used to propagate the preaching of late TB Joshua Emmanuel TV.

The removal follows a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)’s chilling investigative documentary implicating TB Joshua’s alleged abuses of congregants, amid fake miracles.