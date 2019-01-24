Mukuru Launches WhatsApp Business Solution

Mukuru has announced that they are one of the first money transfer companies in South Africa to allow customers to use WhatsApp to initiate transactions.

The WhatsApp Business API integration adds immensely to the world class service Mukuru provides to customers.

“We have integrated with the WhatsApp Business API to allow our customers to both create money transfer orders as well as managing their account details” says Oliver O’Brien, head of strategy and business development at Mukuru.

“It has taken a few months, and being one of the first to market, the overall process of integration has been relatively smooth sailing,” he said.

Mukuru customers can be in any country in which the company operates and still interact with Mukuru through WhatsApp. The service is multilingual and has been translated into French, Shona, Ndebele, Chewa, Sesotho, and Portuguese. Customers can easily request to chat with an agent in their home language.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption applies to all interactions, which means that even WhatsApp cannot see the contents of a user’s messages to Mukuru.

“The introduction of WhatsApp will not replace our existing methods of sending money, rather this is a new and innovative use of existing technology that helps to replace inefficiencies of the old (SMS/USSD),” said O’Brien.

Adding to Mukuru’s long list of industry firsts, the addition of the WhatsApp Business Solution allows the company to provide more convenient and reliable as well as safer services to customers.

Masvingo Mirror