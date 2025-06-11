After decades of action in the entertainment industry and touring the globe, United States-based Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo is bidding farewell to his followers with a final performance.

Mukanya says his age is no longer allowing him to continue stage performance.

He has scheduled his final live shows, starting in Britain on June 24.

In a video shared online, Mukanya said he will be performing for the last time alongside sungura singer, Mark Ngwazi.

“These will be the last shows of my life. I will still continue doing music but will no longer be doing stage shows.

“I would like to thank you for your support all these years. I have not made much money but the love you have is what is important,” Mukanya said.