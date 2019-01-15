Mukanya launches petition to ban Mnangagwa from Davos Switzerland

An individual named Progress Mukanya has launched an online campaign via Change.org to stop Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa from attending Davos in Switzerland.

Below is the petition:

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has lost legitimacy. Zimbabweans are suffering and the government has launched a crackdown on personal liberties. The economy is collapsing. Health delivery has collapsed, yet he continues travelling around the world in posh private jet. On 14th January 2019, protesters have been brutalised by Zimbabwean security forces. Live ammunition has been used against civilians. Emmerson Mnangagwa must be stopped from traveling to Davos from 22-25 January 2019. The international community must stop propping up a dictator.

Progress Mukanya