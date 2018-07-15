‘Solomon Mujuru’ threatens to shoot ZEC officer

ZEC commissioner receives death threats

A commissioner with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mrs Netsai Mushonga, has reported death threats received on social media to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), saying she takes them very seriously.

Commissioner Mushonga, who has a strong presence on Twitter, has been using her social media account to post updates on election-related issues.

However, last week she received a message from what appeared to be an anonymous Twitter account under the name Solomon Rex Nhongo Mujuru, threatening to shoot her.

“I have reported to the police the case of someone who threatened to shoot me. There are other cases of abuse and insult, but I have chosen to report that particular case because I took it very seriously.

“The person threatened to shoot me twice,” she told The Sunday Mail last week.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who is Commander for ZRP 2018 Harmonised Elections Committee, said law enforcement agents have launched investigations.

Mujuru’s twitter account has since been suspended. zimpapers