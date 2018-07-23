Mutinhiri NPF party official dismisses Chamisa rigging claims

NPF Insiza South constituency candidate, Johnson Langa has dismissed allegations of vote rigging in the July 30 polls, saying the election will reflect the true wishes of the people of Zimbabwe.

Langa was speaking on the sidelines of a campaign rally held at Mahole business centre in Insiza district this Saturday.

The rally was attended by less than 20 people.

“The party has support in this area but the problem is that people are being threatened. They are being told that if they are seen here, they will not get farming inputs. This is not fair,” one NPF member said.

Langa who belongs to the Ambrose Mutinhiri led NPF faction however said the party will continue embarking on door to door campaigns to garner support for the party.

The aspiring legislator went on to rubbish vote rigging claims being peddled by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance, saying the elections will be credible.