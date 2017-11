Robert Mugabe is expected at tomorrow’s inauguration of the new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to state broadcaster ZBC TV.

Preparations are underway at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare where the event is to be held.

Diplomatic correspondent Judith Makwanya said the outgoing head of state is expected to inspect the parade to say goodbye while the incoming head of state will introduce himself to the parade. bbc