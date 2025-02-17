A tout from Mufakose suburb killed his friend this morning over fifty-cents.

Touts have been accused of being violent and at times fight among themselves as well as harassing travellers.

Last year the Zimbabwe Republic Police launched an operation against touts aimed at maintaining law and order in the country, especially in Harare.

This saw thousands of touts and pirate taxi drivers being arrested with the vehicles impounded and taken to Rhodesville Police Station, Harare Central Police Station, Harare city council central stores and storage yards in Ardbennie and Milton Park.

The campaign, dubbed “No to Touts”, was targeted at nabbing touting gangs that have gained notoriety for harassing, threatening and forcing travellers to board public service vehicles and pirate taxis, according to a statement by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi at the time.

Zwnews