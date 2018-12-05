Muchinguri blasts Grace Mugabe, Warns Zanu PF politicians marrying younger wives

Army boss Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri sent tongues wagging after she spoke out against Zanu PF male politicians marrying younger wives. Muchinguri-Kashiri warned that the young wives would bring ruin to their husbands’ political careers and cited the example of former President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe.

Speaking at a Zanu PF inter-district conference at the Masvingo Polytechnic yesterday, Muchinguri-Kashiri said,

“We should be builders, not destroyers like Stop It (Grace), who nearly destroyed Mugabe’s legacy. You should be careful not to marry young wives. We are warning you, they are always dreaming big. You should ask us to pray for you, otherwise, you will fall because of them.”

However, Muchinguri appears to be oblivious to the fact that her bosses ED Mnangagwa, VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi are all married to woman who are more than 20 years younger than them.

Chiwenga and Mohadi’s wives are in their thirties while there is a 20 plus years age difference between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Muchinguri herself who has been accused of man-snatching married a younger man, Anthony Kashiri, in 2013 after dumping her first husband Tapiwa Rushesha.

