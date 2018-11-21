LATEST: Mthuli Ncube presents Zimbabwe 2019 National Budget today

THE ball is in Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube’s court today as he presents his 2019 national budget policy statement, which is expected to guide the economic transformation process and buttress Government’s vision towards an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Hopes are high that Prof Ncube, guided by the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the wider consultative input from different stakeholders, will deliver the most progressive and balanced fiscal policy statement that will attract fresh investment, re-invigorate productive sectors and rejuvenate Zimbabwe’s economy.

A sound currency reform framework, trimming the fiscal deficit and stabilising skyrocketing prices on the market are viewed largely as the major gaps facing the economy, which Prof Ncube’s budget will have to tackle head on.

These and other measures will have to be coined within a thorough and convincing framework or roadmap that addresses wider sectorial needs and aligns Zimbabwe’s growth trajectory to global economic best practice, economists have said.

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) economics professor and top Government economic advisor Professor Ashok Chakravati said foremost on Minister Ncube’s budget should be measures to address fiscal imbalances.

“Well, we all agree, there is not much controversy, we know there has been a huge fiscal deficit over the last three years and it adds up to more than $6 billion. That is why our RTGS run up to $10 billion . . . that is the problem and the first thing he has to do is to bring the fiscal deficit under control.

“He has already talked about his plans to increase revenue, but what we want to see is (not just increase in revenue) the expenditure control; that is what people want to see so that if we are going to share the pain, we share it all together. So we want to see expenditure cuts of at least $1 billion, and everyone can be happy,” he said.

Prof Ncube is also set to announce taxation measures to shore up revenue and prudent spending plans while giving Zimbabweans assurances that Government has concrete plans to fix the economy and that it is also willing to take the necessary painful decisions, just as it is asking citizens to.

Today’s budget statement is also set to provide Treasury forecasts for revenue collection and GDP growth targets, domestic and external debt clearance.

Prof Ncube has already indicated a possibility of up to six percent GDP growth, the fastest projected growth across the world and forecast among only six countries in Africa.

