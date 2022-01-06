Police authorities have confirmed the arrest of a 49-year-old Mt Darwin man who reportedly left his younger brother (34) seriously injured after hitting him with a brick on the head before he stabbed him with a knife on the stomach.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the victim was attacked after his now jailed brother accused him of dating his wife.

“The ZRP reiterates that the public should resolve their differences amicably without resorting to violence,” said the police in a tweet.

“On 03/01/22, a polygamous Mt Darwin man (49) was arrested for seriously injuring his brother (34) with a brick on the head and stabbing him with a knife once on the stomach. The suspect alleged that the victim was having an extra marital affair with his wife after he saw the victim standing with his wife outside the yard”, the ZRP added.

