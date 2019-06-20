MSU July Graduation Under Threat…Lecturers Incapacitated To Mark Exams As RTGS Value Plunges

The Midlands State University (MSU) 2019 first graduation ceremony is under threat after the lecturers at the institution wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor notifying him that there are now incapacitated and can no longer report for duty as the RTGS$ continues to lose value.

Lecturers at the institution say they will try their best to have finished the marking of exams by the 30th of June 2019 so that the graduation ceremony which is scheduled for the 12th of July can go ahead as planned.

In a letter dated 18 June 2019 and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, the lecturers wrote: