Ms Shally’s boyfriend Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo “The Hell Commander” in SA fatal accident..images

Ginimbi’s manager Ms Shally’s boyfriend Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo “The Hell Commander” has been involved in a car accident whilst driving a Lamborghini Hurricane. A source said a passenger in the car has died whilst The Hell Commander is recovering in hospital.

According to multiple reports, the South Africa based business tycoon was involved in a fiery crash on Saturday night while driving his Lamborghini supercar.

The news was confirmed by his lover, Shallen Nullens, professionally known as Ms Shally. The former manager for Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure confirmed that her boyfriend was involved in “a terrible accident last night when he was driving the Lamborghini Huracan.”

One very precious life was lost and the hell commander is in hospital suffering from a few injuries. A lot has been happening lately but we would appreciate your support and also allow us to mourn our close friend we lost. Please keep us in your prayers.

About Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo

Hell Commander was in the news for wrong reasons last month after he cheated on Ms Shally with Tytan’s ex lover, Injuzu. He further humiliated her by saying “he was never in a relationship with Ms Shally, they only had a ‘business contract for publicity.”

Mbizvo later apologised to Ms Shally for cheating on her and went on to buy her a brand new top of the class Range Rover to show that he was really sorry.

Apart from his cars and women, not much is known about this socialite businessman and his source of wealth.

zwnews, iharare, agencies