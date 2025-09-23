Businessman Moses Mpofu has distanced Mike Chimombe from the US$87 million Presidential Goats Scheme, in which the State alleges US$7.7 million was defrauded.

Mpofu told the court that Chimombe had no role in Blackdeck’s tender bid or negotiations, only attending one meeting as part of the Economic Empowerment Group.

He admitted Blackdeck subcontracted Chimombe’s firm Millyteck, but stressed it was allowed by the Ministry.

The State, however, accuses both men of using forged ZIMRA and NSSA certificates and failing to deliver goats despite receiving payments.

Chimombe is expected to testify on Wednesday, after Justice Kwenda ruled the pair must defend themselves.