Authorities at Mpilo Central Hospital have undertaken to carry out a probe into reports of an alleged bogus Doctor operating at the institution.

This is after the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights dispatched a letter to the medical institution on behalf of the Bulawayo Residents Association

requesting that they conduct an inquiry into the worrying reports of fake doctors.

In response to the letter written by Jabulani Mhlanga & Prisca Dube of ZLHR, Dr Dzvanga the Chief Medical Officer at Mpilo Central Hospital said the hospital is doing everything it can to ensure that the incident of people impersonating a Doctor won’t happen again in future.

The petition came after a 29-year-old man out on bail after being arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital while posing as a doctor was rearrested at the hospital on Monday.

Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, alias Prosper Mpofu, was arrested by the hospital’s security and taken to a police post within the hospital, said hospital CEO Narcisius Dzvanga.

“He was back and he was caught at the paediatric unit this time, not the outpatients department like last time.

“He was arrested by our staff and handed over to police,” Dzvanga said, without providing further details.

