Mozambique: Dozens of soldiers killed in ISIS ambush

Dec 4, 2020 |

Mozambique: Dozens of soldiers killed in ISIS ambush

Twenty-five members of Mozambique’s security forces have been killed and 15 others injured after an ambush by Islamist militants in Matambalale village in the district of Muidumbe.

A group of military personnel were on manoeuvres in that region when the incident happened, according to local media.

In one of the ambushes, a colonel and a major died, sources quoted by local media say.

The victims were part of group sent to that district to reinforce security after last week’s attacks where homes were set ablaze and residents killed.

The army has not been available to confirm or deny the reports.

The three-year old insurgency has killed more than 2000 people and displaced about 500 000 others in Cabo Delgado, according to official statistics.

–BBC–

1076510cookie-checkMozambique: Dozens of soldiers killed in ISIS ambush
Loading...

Most Read News Today

Ginimbi’s WILL revealed, His father “only given 10% because of his attitude”
Moana was raped and impregnated by step brother Mr Amuli’s son..Mitchelle’s mum Yolanda Kuvaonga breaks silence
Ginimbi’s secret love child with Gutu businesswoman revealed
EXPOSED: Is This How Ginimbi Genius Kadungure Made Himself A Millionaire?
VIDEO: Ginimbi housekeeper reveals money making secrets, breaks silence on juju snakes, sacred rooms
How BROKE Ginimbi milked Gutu woman dry, Ran away to start business with her money
Alisha Adamu’s body to be airlifted from Forbes border to Maputo..Mozambicans blast Ginimbi’s friends
Moana’s father blasts Jah Prayzah, George Charamba gives him a warning..LATEST
LATEST PICTURES: Victor Matemadanda poisoned at Zanu PF meeting, Ill in hospital….DETAILS
Moana’s burial cancelled as divorced parents fight for her body
Ginimbi’s Family Accepts WILL, Sisters Get 90%, Kadungure Father Only 10%…Zero Control of Business..DETAILS
simba chikore grace mugabe images
Grace reveals the true identity of Mugabe’s favoured successor

Follow On Twitter

Contact Us