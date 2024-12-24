Mozambique is burning following Constitutional Council’s confirmation declaring FRELIMO’s Daniel Chapo as the country’s President-elect.

The ruling triggered widespread protests that has seen public infrastructure such as roads, government buildings, police stations being burnt down.

Roads have been blocked greatly affecting accessibility to certain places like airports.

This after the Constitutional Council rejected a call by some parties to nullify the election, citing irregularities.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council proclaimed Chapo, the candidate supported by Frelimo, as the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the votes, succeeding Filipe Nyusi as President of the Republic.

“Daniel Francisco Chapo is proclaimed elected President of the Republic of Mozambique,” announced the President of the Constitutional Council, Lúcia Ribeiro, after reading the proclamation ruling for an hour and a half. She acknowledged irregularities in the electoral process but stated they “did not influence” the final result.

According to the proclamation, main opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane secured 24.19% of the votes, Ossufo Momade 6.62%, and Lutero Simango 4.02%.

While the ruling was being read, protesters supporting Mondlane demonstrated in the streets, burning tires.

Meanwhile the main opposition in Namibia has approached the court complaining about how the recent elections were conducted.

The election saw the party SWAPO winning the presidency. The opposition is citing irregularities in the way the polls were conducted.

“The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) today made good on its vow to seek the nullification of last month’s sham election in court.

“In an affidavit forming part of the party’s notice, IPC National General Secretary Christine !Aochamus provided a list of serious evidence that lays bare several violations of the law from the 27th to the 30th of November, during which it appears both Acting President Nangolo Mbumba and the Electoral Commission of Namibia began to act irrationally to control who gets to vote, when and where.

“It was during the questionable extended hours for selected polling stations that the corruption-tainted Swapo party began to “win” the shame election. !Aochamus called the internationally-condemned election a “shameless disgrace and a an insult to the franchise of eligible voters,” reports the Windhoek Times.

