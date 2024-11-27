News coming out of Mozambique is that President Filipe Nyusi has been airlifted from Maputo to Vilanculos after another morning of heavy protests.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono had this to say:

News coming out of Mozambique is that President Filipe Nyusi has been airlifted from Maputo to Vilanculos after another morning of heavy protests.

Mozambicans in Maputo clashed with police, who used excessive force in response.

Vilanculos where President Nyusi has been airlifted to is a tourist resort like Victoria Falls.

These intensified protests come after media reports exposing alleged rigging of the presidential election, alongside weeks of protests that are becoming increasingly more violent.

“Mozambicans don’t go to church after a rigged election,” said Prof Adriano Nuvunga.