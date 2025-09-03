Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has sworn main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane into the Council of State.

This is an existing advisory body that includes opposition leaders, former presidents and other prominent figures.

Mondlane disputed Chapo’s victory in last October’s elections, and led protests in which rights groups say police killed more than 300 people.

At one point the government said it was going to prosecute the country’s main opposition leader, Mondlane, over the civil unrest that followed a disputed election last year, a document presented to Mondlane by prosecutors showed.

Mondlane, who said President Chapo of the long-ruling Frelimo party won the election through vote-rigging, was summoned by prosecutors.

The ruling party Frelimo denied allegations of electoral fraud, though Western observers said October’s vote was not free and fair.

Mondlane was shown the 40-page document laying out a series of accusations including that he incited the unrest.

Moments later there had been indications that Chapo and Mondlane were working to build bridges, as the two politicians met for talks in March and again in May.

Chapo launched a “national dialogue” and invited Mondlane to serve on a presidential advisory body.