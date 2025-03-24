Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has met opposition figure Venancio Mondlane, following months of violent post-election protests that rights groups say left over 300 people dead.

Sunday’s meeting “symbolises the desire to build bridges and promote an open and constructive dialogue,” the presidency says.

Chapo was declared the winner of last October’s election with 65% of the vote. Mondlane, however, rejected the results, declared himself the winner, and called for protests.

Earlier this month, Chapo signed a post-election agreement with nine other parties, but Mondlane boycotted the talks.

