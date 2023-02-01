Image: Zimlive

High Court judge Emilia Muchawa survived shooting outside Harare home on Tuesday night after gunmen opened fire at her vehicle.

She managed to sought refugee at Judge Chinembiri Bhunu’s house nearby.

Apparently, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed the development.

JSC says it hopes police investigation will uncover if shooting was a hit or attempted carjacking.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwana said: “We have received a report of an incident at Justice Machawa’s house.

“Because it happened at night we’re yet to hear from the judge, and we also expect a briefing from the police about their initial findings.”

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “We are investigating a shooting incident at the judge’s house and we will share more details in due course.”

Zwnews