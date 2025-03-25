A mother of seven from Harare has given birth to triplets, bringing her total number of children to ten, reports Crime Watch Zimbabwe.

Currently, they have no baby clothes or essentials, and are appealing for help.

The mother is unable to produce enough milk, and the father is unemployed.

Their firstborn, who is in Grade 7, has no funds for registration fees.

The second-born, who should be in Grade 6, is not attending school due to financial difficulties.

Anyone willing to assist can call or WhatsApp this number: +263 77 612 5310.