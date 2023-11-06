The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Shamva have arrested Sinalence Kufandirori (35) in connection with a case of murder in which she hit her daughter, Ropafadzo Meki (9) with a switch, all over the body, for allegedly using mealie –meal and cooking oil to play mahumbwe on 03/11/23 at Maxton Farm.

According to a police statement, the child died on the way to a local self-proclaimed prophetic healer in the area.

Mahumbwe is a game of mock cooking played by young children.

In most cases they use non food items.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on parents and guardians to exercise restraint when disciplining children.

