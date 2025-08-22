A mother driving her 3 children had a lucky escape this morning after her Mercedes was hit by a train at a rail crossing in Mahatshula North, Bulawayo.

Witnesses said she overtook vehicles that had stopped to give way to the train.

The train slammed into the rear left side of the car.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has expressed concern over a recent increase in rail-road level crossing accidents calling on motorists to exercise caution when approaching such intersections.

In an alert released recently, NRZ expressed alarm over the increase in accidents involving cars and trains, with the latest accidents having been recorded on March 20 and 21 this year.

It said a couple was injured when its car was hit by a locomotive on the Chiredzi-Triangle Road.

“On March 21, a vehicle failed to stop at the level crossing at Amtec in Gweru and was struck by an approaching train. Fortunately, there were no injuries. We urge all road users to stop at level crossings, look out for trains and listen for warning signals,” the parastatal said.

NRZ said safety was everyone’s responsibility as it called on drivers co-operate in preventing accidents and ensuring a safe passage for all.

The increase in the number of accidents involving trains at level crossings prompted railway companies in the Southern Africa Development Community through the Southern African Railway Association to set aside a week in October every year for public awareness campaigns on railway safety to curb accidents and fatalities.

Meanwhile, NRZ reported that three brothers from Bulawayo, Francis, Givemore and James Gwaringa, were recently arrested at a roadblock on the outskirts of Gweru after being found in possession of NRZ wagon leaf springs.

“Police officers stopped a car the brothers were travelling in and a search revealed seven wagon leaf springs valued at US$2 310. Other items recovered included a gas tank and a cutting torch.

“The NRZ warns the public that vandalism and theft of its infrastructure can get one sentenced to a prison term of up to 10 years,” the parastatal said.

Zwnews