More Zanu-PF Provinces join the Mnangagwa 2023 Camp

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces as well as war collaborators are the latest to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The provinces convened meetings, while the national executive of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILWACO), an affiliate organisation to the ruling Zanu-PF party, met in Harare ahead of the party’s annual people’s conference set for Esigodini.

In Mashonaland East, the resolutions were read out by provincial Chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza at the party’s interdistrict conference in Marondera.

“All wings of Mashonaland East reaffirm that His Excellency ED Mnangagwa be the sole candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections,” said Matiza.

Other party leaders who attended the meeting paid tribute to province for its continued support to the party leadership.

“The endorsement of President Mnangagwa shows that the province is solidly behind the revolutionary party. We have no doubt that our president will win resoundingly in 2023,” said Mabel Chinomona.

In the Midlands province, Zanu PF Midlands Chairperson, Engineer McKenzie Ncube said the coordinating committee also unanimously endorsed President Mnangagwa.

The province congratulated President Mnangagwa for his victory during the last presidential elections and thanked him for setting up an independent electoral commission to run the affairs of party elections, saying this will bring transparency to the conduct of party elections.

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who was also in attendance, addressed the committee.

She narrated to the party members the projects she is undertaking and future plans for her charity work through her Angel of Hope Foundation and called for unity in the party, urging members to follow party structures in resolving differences.

ZILWACO National Secretary for Information and Publicity, Felix Machando said apart from the endorsement of President Mnangagwa, they are also behind the proposed constitutional amendment on the age limit of presidential election candidates.

President Mnangagwa has already received endorsements from various provinces, party wings and affiliate organisations such as war veterans.

zbc