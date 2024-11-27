Police in Masvingo are investigating circumstances surroundings a case of armed robbery which occurred on 25/11/24 at a money transfer outlet in Ngundu.

Four male suspects who were wielding pistols confronted a teller who works at the money transfer shop.

The teller was on his way home after he had finished work.

The suspects forced him back to the outlet and compelled him to open the safe before stealing US$ 46 349.00 cash and ZAR 924 100.00.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, Police in Norton are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Annie Fernando (41) who is being sought in connection with a case of infanticide.

The suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy on 23/11/24 at Malham Farm, Mhondoro and later threw the baby in a blair toilet.

Police have since retrieved the body from the toilet and was taken to a mortuary at a hospital in Norton.

Anyone with information is been encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

In yet other news, reference is made to the ZRP post on X platform on 25/11/24, regarding a disturbing video circulating on social media.

The video depicts two minors aged 8 and 11 being brutally assaulted.

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Theresa Kavhuta (53), Sabina Mucherahowa (37), Bridget Tshuma (28) and Leopold Tom (30) in connection with the incident. The assault occurred on 20/11/2024, at Muchenje Village, Mutumba, Madziwa.

