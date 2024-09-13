The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).

Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

Apparently, below is a summary of how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

BAT.zw 5686.7500 +15.00%▲

SEED.zw 472.7000 +15.00%▲

FMH.zw 255.2000 +14.98%▲

ZIMR.zw 32.2000 +14.80%▲

CBZ.zw 1409.7653 +14.04%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

EHZL.zw 55.2000 -14.98%▼

MEIK.zw 485.0000 -14.76%▼

DZL.zw 265.0000 -2.21%▼

TURN.zw 6.8980 -1.32%▼

DLTA.zw 1769.5629 -1.05%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 236.20 +2.48%▲

Top 10 256.80 +2.27%▲

Top 15 251.20 +2.61%▲

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 171.40 +1.36%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 2.3000 0.00% 986,038.00

DMCS.zw 2.9621 +0.41%▲ 4,982,616.00

MIZ.zw 1.5500 0.00% 7,663,470.00

MCMS.zw 65.0000 0.00% 88,050,057

OMTT.zw 13.9077 -0.30%▼ 22,799,689

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 238.13 +7.16%▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 265.40 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 241.93 -0.10%▼

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 171.63 0.00%

ZSE ICT 248.85 +4.60%▲

ZSE Materials 228.15 -0.05%▼

ZSE Real Estate 248.05 +1.71%▲

Modified Consumer Staples 248.07 -1.14%▼

ZSE Agriculture 191.75 +3.80%▲

ZSE ETF 172.73 -0.04%▼

ZNSI 169.56 +1.77%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 85.2862 +0.04%▲ 314,131,457.10

TIG.zw 95.0491 +5.61%▲ 1,017,600,417.00

MARKET ACTIVITY 12 SEPTEMBER 2024

Trades:

167

Turnover (ZWG)

111,696,029.84

Market Cap (ZWG)

73,866,251,681.13

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

0.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

0.00.

Zwnews