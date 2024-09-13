The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and Exchange Act (24:25).
Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.
Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.
Apparently, below is a summary of how shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday:
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
BAT.zw 5686.7500 +15.00%▲
SEED.zw 472.7000 +15.00%▲
FMH.zw 255.2000 +14.98%▲
ZIMR.zw 32.2000 +14.80%▲
CBZ.zw 1409.7653 +14.04%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
EHZL.zw 55.2000 -14.98%▼
MEIK.zw 485.0000 -14.76%▼
DZL.zw 265.0000 -2.21%▼
TURN.zw 6.8980 -1.32%▼
DLTA.zw 1769.5629 -1.05%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 236.20 +2.48%▲
Top 10 256.80 +2.27%▲
Top 15 251.20 +2.61%▲
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 171.40 +1.36%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 2.3000 0.00% 986,038.00
DMCS.zw 2.9621 +0.41%▲ 4,982,616.00
MIZ.zw 1.5500 0.00% 7,663,470.00
MCMS.zw 65.0000 0.00% 88,050,057
OMTT.zw 13.9077 -0.30%▼ 22,799,689
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 238.13 +7.16%▲
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 265.40 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 241.93 -0.10%▼
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 171.63 0.00%
ZSE ICT 248.85 +4.60%▲
ZSE Materials 228.15 -0.05%▼
ZSE Real Estate 248.05 +1.71%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 248.07 -1.14%▼
ZSE Agriculture 191.75 +3.80%▲
ZSE ETF 172.73 -0.04%▼
ZNSI 169.56 +1.77%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 85.2862 +0.04%▲ 314,131,457.10
TIG.zw 95.0491 +5.61%▲ 1,017,600,417.00
MARKET ACTIVITY 12 SEPTEMBER 2024
Trades:
167
Turnover (ZWG)
111,696,029.84
Market Cap (ZWG)
73,866,251,681.13
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
0.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
0.00.
Zwnews