Mohadi takes over: ED Mnangagwa, SB Moyo fly to Ethiopia for AU Summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare this Friday afternoon for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other heads of state and government from the continent for the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU).

The AU summit has kicked off in Addis Ababa and will run up to Monday the 11th of February, under the theme: ‘Refugees, Returnees And Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions To Forced Displacement In Africa’.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet –Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba and senior government officials.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo travelled ahead of the presidential delegation to attend the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU will convene on the 10th and 11th.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior government officials.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is Acting President.

statemedia