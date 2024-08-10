President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the inauguration of President-elect Paul Kagame.

In his absence, the Acting President is Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Kagame smashed his own record recently winning just ended elections with more than 99% of the vote, full provisional results show.

The 66-year-old won the 2017 election with 98.63% of the vote, higher than the 93% he got in 2010 and the 95% in 2003.

His critics say Kagame’s thundering majorities come as no surprise as he rules with an iron hand.

However, his supporters say they point to his huge popularity, with Rwanda having achieved stability and economic growth under his rule.

Kagame is a former rebel commander whose forces swept to power in 1994, ending a genocide that claimed the lives of around 800,000 people in 100 days.

